



The CBS 2 Morning Insiders answered the call about a viewer's internet account – but this one's a doozy.

It’s not about billing or spotty service, nor a missed appointment. As CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reported, the issue was a Comacst customer who was somehow assigned a vulgar username that he did not find funny.

Osmond Malcolm discovered it when his wi-fi router stopped working. He pulled up his Comcast Xfinity account and saw his username was a name so vulgar that has to be censored for air.

Malcolm said he did not select that username.

“I was like, you got to be kidding me. That was very disrespectful,” Malcolm said. “Can you imagine if I’m somewhere and I actually try to log in to their username – to Comcast – to use a hotspot, and that name were to pop up on my screen?”

Malcolm is a chef, often working in guests’ kitchens. He said he relies on internet service to upload demos to Facebook.

“You’re standing over my shoulder and you see (that username)? What does that say about me as a chef? Or as a person?” Malcolm said. “That just makes me look like a pervert.”

Malcolm said Comcast first offered two free days of service, and then $600. He did not accept.

“Then she calls me and says, ‘Well the last time this happened, we paid a person $1,000.’” Malcolm said. “I said: ‘Wait, what? The last time? So how many other people has this happened to?’”

Two Comcast customer bills went viral back in 2015, in which names got changed to derogatory words.

Victory asked Malcolm if he thought there was anything Comcast could do to make this situation right.

“Besides closing their doors? No,” Malcolm said. “Trying to pay me to be quiet is not solving the problem. It’s borderline sexual harassment. Any comments about my body parts or whatever should’ve never ended up as a username.”

Malcolm canceled his account and put his business on hold. He won’t be making anymore Facebook videos until he finds a new internet provider.

A Comcast representative issued the following statement: