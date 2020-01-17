CHICAGO (CBS) — As winter weather moves into the area, Chicago’s airports are canceling flights. At O’Hare a “traffic management program” is in effect, creating hours-long delays for arriving flights.
“Due to weather,there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving Chicago OHare International Airport,” the FAA said. “This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 4 hours and 46 minutes.”
This means that planes departing from other cities to Chicago are being held at their originating airports.
As of 5:30 p.m., Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport had proactively canceled 526 flights.
Snow, ice & rain is expected in #Chicago after sunset tonight. Airlines at O'Hare have proactively canceled over 340 flights. For the most up to date flight info, contact your carrier.
At Midway, 153 flights have been canceled, up from 145 posted earlier on Twitter.
Snow, ice & rain is expected in #Chicago after sunset tonight. Airlines at Midway have proactively canceled over 145 flights. For the most up to date flight info, contact your carrier.
Delays are less than 15 minutes at Midway; nearly 30 minutes at O’Hare. Light snow began falling around 4 p.m., but heaviest is expected to fall between 8 p.m. and midnight.