Filed Under:Chicago Airport Delays, Midway, O'Hare


CHICAGO (CBS) — As winter weather moves into the area, Chicago’s airports are canceling flights. At O’Hare a “traffic management program” is in effect, creating hours-long delays for arriving flights.

“Due to weather,there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving Chicago OHare International Airport,” the FAA said. “This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 4 hours and 46 minutes.”

This means that planes departing from other cities to Chicago are being held at their originating airports.

As of 5:30 p.m., Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport had proactively canceled 526 flights.

At Midway, 153 flights have been canceled, up from 145 posted earlier on Twitter.

Delays are less than 15 minutes at  Midway; nearly 30 minutes at O’Hare.  Light snow began falling around 4 p.m., but heaviest is expected to fall between 8 p.m. and midnight.