CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man has been charged with exposing himself to a woman on a Red Line train before sexually assaulting and robbing her earlier this month.
Antoine Jackson, of Woodlawn, has been charged with one count each of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated sexual abuse, robbery, and aggravated battery.
Police said a 24-year-old woman was riding a Red Line train towards the Morse stop around 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, when a man walked up to her and exposed his genitals.
When she moved to another car of the train to get away from him, he struck her several times. He then touched her inappropriately, demanded she perform a sex act on him, and stole her personal belongings.
The attacker got off the train at the Morse stop.
Police released surveillance photos of the man two days later, and detectives eventually later identified Jackson as the suspect. He was arrested on Wednesday, and will appear for a bond hearing on Thursday afternoon.