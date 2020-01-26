



— A witness provided a firsthand account Sunday of a shooting in wet suburban Lisle that left a former state trooper dead, as well as the woman who wielded the gun.

Two other victims with law enforcement backgrounds were recovering Sunday night.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves spoke with a man who recalls chilling details from the Friday night attack.

Patrick Carlin of Naperville said he was enjoying a night with friends at the Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle – a place he frequents often.

He vowed that he will be returning to the cigar lounge as he grappled with some sounds and sights he will never forget.

Carlin recalls a friendly atmosphere this past Friday turned into chaos.

“We were just hanging out – you know, playing pool, having some cigars – so for this to happen? I mean, we were just completely shell-shocked,” he said.

He described a calm night at the cigar lounge, when in a nearby room, he heard a noise.

“The first one sounded like a bang; like something had fallen,” Carlin said.

But a second bang came, and then another.

“And then I think after the third shot, there was screaming,” Carlin said.

That was when he and his friends left. But they came back to hear that a woman – who police identify as Lisa McMullan, shot three people and then shot and killed herself.

One victim – retired Illinois State Trooper Gregory Rieves, 51 – was killed when he was shot in the head.

A current trooper, Kaiton Bullock, 48, and a retired ISP special agent, Lloyd Graham, 55, were hurt in the shooting.

“They had said that this lady Lisa shot these guys,” Carlin said. “I couldn’t believe it because I know her. Every time that I had gone to the lounge, I would say, she was there all of the time.”

Carlin said the woman always had a distinct laugh – one he couldn’t mistake that night.

He said McMullan was laughing “a half hour before this happened, yes, and that’s why I just couldn’t believe it.”

Family members said Rieves leaves behind a son.

State Police said Sunday evening that Bullock and Graham were recovering and their conditions remained stable

Authorities said McMullan knew Reeves, but have not said how.

On Monday, police are speaking to two surviving victims to piece the crime together.