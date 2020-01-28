CHICAGO (CBS) — Blue Line service resumed late Tuesday afternoon after being temporarily suspended between Damen and Racine due to an unauthorized person on the tracks near Jackson.
The Fire Department said a man had a medical episode that caused him to fall on the tracks. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious, but stable condition, the Fire Department said.
There were residual delays and congestion when trains resumed around 5:45 p.m.
Earlier, trains are operating in two sections — between O’Hare and the Damen stop in Wicker Park, and between Forest Park and the Racine stop on the Near West Side — only.
CHECK: CTA Updates
This is the second time in as many days that this stretch of the Blue Line has been shut down around the time of the evening rush.
On Monday afternoon, the Blue Line was also shut down between Damen and Racine — though that time, it was smoke near the Jackson stop to blame.