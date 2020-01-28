



Former Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty on Tuesday to accepting more than $250,000 in bribes in exchange for acting as a “protector” for red light camera company SafeSpeed in the Senate.

Prosecutors say Sandoval told a representative of the firm, who was cooperating with a federal probe, that he would ”go balls to the wall for anything you ask me.”

Sandoval, 56, was charged Monday with one count of bribery involving federal programs and one count of fraud and false statements.

As part of his plea deal with federal prosecutors, he also has agreed to cooperate with the feds with ongoing investigations.

During an arraignment Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood, Sandoval waived a formal indictment in the case before pleading guilty to both charges.

“I plead guilty, your honor,” Sandoval said after prosecutors explained the charges against him.

Federal prosecutors said Sandoval arranged for $20,000 in annual campaign contributions from a red light camera firm identified in the plea deal only as “Company A” in exchange for his support to block legislation to ban red light cameras, and to advise the Illinois Department of Transportation to authorize the installation of new cameras.

Sandoval himself later revealed the company he was helping was SafeSpeed, which operates red light camera systems in several suburbs.

“I accepted money in exchange for the use of my office as a state senator to help SafeSpeed, or Company A”

According to the plea agreement, Sandoval also arranged for $5,000 monthly payments from a representative from Company A, who turned out to be cooperating with federal investigators.

Sandoval admitted to telling that cooperating witness that he would act as SafeSpeed’s “protector,” telling that person ”I’ll go balls to the wall for anything you ask me.”

Federal prosecutors said Sandoval accepted a total of more than $250,000 in bribes in exchange for his support for SafeSpeed, and also under-reported his income on federal tax returns between 2012 and 2016 in an effort to conceal the illicit payments.

He faces up to 10 years in prison on the bribery charge, and up to 3 years for the tax charge. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

According to the plea agreement, Sandoval is expected to face a sentence of 121 to 151 months, but prosecutors have agreed to recommend a more lenient sentence if he fully and truthfully cooperates with the federal probe.

In addition to his possible prison sentence, Sandoval is agreeing to restitution of $72,441, divided between the IRS and the Illinois Department of Revenue. Also agreeing to repay the government $70,000 for the cost of his prosecution.

Sandoval is the first person to be charged and convicted in the wake of a sweeping investigation involving several local elected officials, the red light camera industry, ComEd, casinos and more.

In September, the FBI raided Sandoval’s office at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, his office in Cicero, and his home in the Gage Park neighborhood. Agents could be seen leaving his Senate offices and his home with cardboard boxes, brown paper bags marked evidence, computer equipment, and more.

Days later the FBI also raided the village halls in Lyons and McCook, and visited the village hall in Summit — all suburbs within Sandoval’s district.

A search warrant from the Sandoval raid revealed the feds were seeking evidence related to a vast array of subjects; including red light camera company SafeSpeed, ComEd and parent company Exelon, Cook County Commissioner and McCook Village President Jeff Tobolski, businessman Michael Vondra, video gambling company Gold Rush Gaming, and several unnamed Illinois Department of Transportation officials.

ComEd and parent company Exelon later reveled they had been subpoenaed by the feds for “records of any communications” with Sandoval. A representative of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, which filed the subpoena, declined to discuss it. A ComEd representative said the company intends to comply with any and all inquiries, and they’ve formed a special oversight committee to oversee it.

Within days of the subpoena becoming public, top Exelon executive Anne Pramaggiore abruptly resigned. Pramaggiore had been CEO of Exelon Utilities, which oversees the energy giant’s six local gas and electric utility companies.

Weeks after the raids, Sandoval stepped down as Transportation Committee chairman, and eventually announced his resignation from the Senate in December.

Sandoval’s relationship with ComEd goes back to 2007. Since then, his campaign has received $26,250 in donations, making him one of the top 25 recipients of ComEd donations during that period.

His other connection to ComEd is his daughter, Angie, who according to her Linkedin profile has been working for ComEd for nearly seven years – taking on the role of senior account manager in June.

An Exelon spokesman would not connect Pramaggiore’s resignation to the Sandoval investigation, but the timeline and the timing of Pramaggiore’s retirement – along with information from sources – indicate a strong connection.

Last week, Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci also resigned in apparent connection to the red light camera probe.

According to published reports, the FBI seized $60,000 from a safe in Ragucci’s home in October.

One month later, Ragucci’s campaign paid $30,000 to attorney Thomas Crooks for legal fees, according to state campaign finance records.

According to published reports, Ragucci is one of several elected officials involved in a federal probe of red light camera firm SafeSpeed, which operates the red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace and several other suburbs.