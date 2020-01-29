



— A man and woman were charged Wednesday night after their 1-year-old boy was found shot in the head in Uptown – and police decided his father’ story about how it happened didn’t add up.

Travis McCoy, 26, of the 6400 block of Damen Avenue, was charged with making a false complaint to 911 and causing a child to be endangered.

Adriana Smith, 28, of the 800 block of West Eastwood Avenue, was charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence, and also causing a child to be endangered.

McCoy and Smith are the parents of the boy who was shot, CBS 2 has learned.

Police believe the parents were fighting with a gun in their home Monday night, when the gun went off striking the boy.

The boy’s father first told police the boy was wounded by a stray bullet on the street a block away, but police said that was not true.

Police said the boy’s father walked into Weiss Memorial Hospital with the baby boy shortly after 7:30 p.m. He claimed someone had opened fire at him near Clarendon and Leland avenues, and shot the boy instead.

However, investigators soon had trouble corroborating the father’s story.

Investigators found blood in an elevator of the father’s apartment building near Clarendon and Eastwood Avenues, a block away from where the father claimed the shooting happened on the street. Guglielmi said police also found at least one shell casing and blood in the kitchen and living room of the family’s apartment.

Guglielmi said police have seized surveillance video from the apartment building and are reviewing the footage as they question the boy’s mother and father. Investigators also are combing the area around Weiss Hospital, searching for the gun from the shooting.

The boy was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital after his father brought him to Weiss, and the baby was in serious but stable condition.

The bullet ricocheted and hit the boy in the head, and did not penetrate his skull.