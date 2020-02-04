CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon near Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School in West Englewood.
The Fire Department said the victim, a man in his 40s, was shot at 60th Street and Wolcott Avenue. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in “grave” condition.
The school was placed on lockdown after the shooting. The lockdown was lifted after a short time.
The shooting comes just two weeks after two teenagers who are on the swim team at the school were robbed and one of them was also shot.
Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were on the sidewalk outside the school at 61st Street and Wolcott Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, headed to a parked car after the swim meet.
A black car pulled up to the two boys, police said. Two men got out and demanded their property at gunpoint.
The 17-year-old boy started to run away, and one of the robbers shot him in the chest. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
The 15-year-old boy was not injured.
The robbers fled the scene.