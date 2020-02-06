



— One of the top high school basketball teams in the state was playing without its coach Thursday night.

The Chicago Public Schools on Wednesday removed Curie Metropolitan High School basketball coach Mike Oliver, after claims that he got into some sort of fight with a student.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the coach vows to clear his name. Parents also came to his defense.

It was revealed Wednesday night that Oliver is being investigated for an allegation of a physical altercation with a student.

Oliver has been with Curie, 4959 S. Archer Ave., for nearly 30 years. He led the Condors to a state title in 2016, and currently leads one of the best teams in the state, with a record of 21-1 as of Tuesday night.

Along with his coaching duties, Oliver also works as a security guard at the school.

He said the allegation stems from an incident while working security, not from one of his players.

Some parents called Oliver’s suspension an over reaction

“Right is right and wrong is wrong, but I don’t think they had to let him go for that,” said parent Michael Johnson. “He’s a great coach. He’s good with the kids.”

De Mar spoke to Coach Oliver on the phone Wednesday night. He said he was “blindsided” by the allegations and the removal, and said the school and the basketball program mean the world to him.

