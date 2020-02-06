CHICAGO (CBS) — More trouble for Lincoln Park High School.

Just days after taking the job, the school’s interim leader Judith Gibbs is out. It comes after a video showed her reaching for a student’s face.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reports it all started with a simple thing: a student ID.

Standing their ground by sitting down. Thursday morning, students at Lincoln Park High School staged a sit-in, frustrated by what they call chaos at the school.

The video is just the latest controversy, sent to CBS 2 by a parent of a Lincoln Park student. It appeared to the school’s now former interim top administrator Judith Gibbs grabbing the lower chin of a student.

It appeared to show that student is Jovani Muñoz

“I understood she wanted my ID but at the same time, she was reaching for it and being very aggressive about the whole situation,” Muñoz said.

He said it all started on Tuesday morning because he wasn’t wearing his school ID. First, a security guard told him he had to put it on.

Then at some point, Gibbs told him she wanted to help him find a lanyard for it.

“She reaches for my pocket and grabs my arm,” Muñoz said. “Also, she tries snatching it and I flinched and pulled away from it and I got nervous.”

He said that’s when things turned.

“Right after that she like grabbed my face,” Muñoz said. “I freaked out. I was like ‘I don’t appreciate being touched liked this.'”

CPS confirmed the board is investigating Gibbs.

Chicago Public Schools said it learned of an accusation that she had “improper contact” with a student. CPS sent out a letter to parents saying Gibbs decided to leave because she was “not a good fit.”

But CBS wouldn’t say whether it has anything to do with the video.

Lincoln Park High School is still dealing with last week’s firing of the principal and assistant principal last week.

Several investigations are underway, including one involving allegations of sexual misconduct.