CHICAGO (CBS) — Joliet police said a 19-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for his role in damaging food by spraying it with Lysol and wearing a sign on his back that read “Caution: I Have Coronavirus.”
Authorities said Tyler D. Wallace of Joliet was taken to the Will County Jail. He turned himself in to the Joliet Police Department.
He was with a 17-year-old and that teen was “referred to the Juvenile Justice System for his part,” according to the Joliet Police Department.
Wallace was charged with criminal trespass to real property, disorderly conduct and retail theft.
Authorities said on Sunday February 2, officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious incident at a Walmart located in the 1400 block of Route 59.
According to police, one of the suspects put on a yellow medical mask, sprayed Lysol on food, clothing as well as health and beauty items in the store.
One of the suspects had a handmade sign on his back that said “Caution I Have The Coronavirus.”
Walmart estimates the lost of produce at over $7,000. The cleanup costs are over $2,400.