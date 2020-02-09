CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and three teenage boys have been charged, after a shootout left a Park Manor neighborhood store owner dead and two suspects injured with gunshot wounds.
Sammy Trice, 34, and three boys, ages 13, 15, and 17, were charged with first-degree murder, police said.
The three boys appeared in Juvenile Court on Sunday. Trice had an appearance in Central Bond Court (Br. 1), but he was not physically there as he remained in the hospital Sunday, police said.
Store owner Mohammed Maali, 33, of Bridgeview, was confronted by four suspects around 1:45 p.m. Friday. They announced a robbery and took the cash register drawer.
Maali’s Michigan Merchandise convenience store is located near 71st and State streets in the Park Manor neighborhood.
Maali was fatally wounded in the left side of this chest.
One suspect, a 17-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and left side of the body. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where doctors stabilized him. The adult suspect was shot in the left leg and was also stabilized by doctors at U of C.
The other two suspects were also taken into custody by police.