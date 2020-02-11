Four Things To Watch For At White Sox Spring Training CampAfter an aggressive off-season by the front office, the expectation is that can win now. And that will be something the players and manager Rick Renteria will have to deal with. This is a new situation for him as well.

Four Things To Watch For At Cubs CampWe get our first look at David Ross as manager. How will Grandpa Rossy handle managing many of his former teammates? And will his presence make a difference?

Winnipeg Scores 4 Goals In 3rd Period, Blackhawks LoseAndrew Copp had the go-ahead score in Winnipeg's four-goal third period, and the Jets rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

Injury-Plagued Bulls Fall To Philadelphia 76ersFurkan Korkmaz scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night to improve their NBA-best home record to 24-2.

Curie Condors Basketball Team Plays For First Time Without Coach Mike Oliver After CPS Removes HimOne of the top high school basketball teams in the state was playing without its coach Thursday night.

Bulls Come Up Short Against Zion Williamson And PelicansZion Williamson scored 21, JJ Redick added 18 points and the New Orleans Pelicans hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.