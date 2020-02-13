



– Surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a collision between a Metra train and car that left four people seriously injured on Wednesday night in Hometown.

The video shows the gates closing behind the car, striking the trunk. The driver appears to hesitate before moving forward. By then, it was too late, and the train slammed into the vehicle.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Metra train colliding with a car at 87th Street and Pulaski Road last night, leaving four people seriously injured and halting the SouthWest Service Line. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/j6lioMBKHj — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) February 13, 2020

The accident happened at 87th street and Pulaski and halted the Southwest Line.

The attorney representing the families of five drivers who have similarly been caught at this intersection says that the layout of the gates causes confusion for drivers. He installed camera outside a local business to capture crashes of this nature to help bolster his case.

The Fire Department said two people were sent to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Two more were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and those people’s conditions were described as “grave.”

Inbound and outbound train movement was halted near the Ashburn station at 83rd Street and Central Park Avenue.

This intersection was the scene of a fatal accident in 2015. Two women died and four others were injured when a Metra train struck their vehicle.

Killed were Juniel Kemp, 20, and Alexis Kemp, 18, both of Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A 20-year-old man was seriously hurt, and three others in the car — a 17-year-old male, a 17-year-old female and a 3-year-old boy — had non-life-threatening injuries, the rail agency said.