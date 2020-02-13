REALTIME WEATHER:Snow Through Day On Thursday, Bitter Cold To Follow
CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory through lunchtime Thursday. Bitter cold temperatures are approaching.

According to CBS 2 meteorlogist Megan Glaros, is a Lakeshore Flood Warning in effect for Northwest Indiana, and a Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Cook County.

Here are the live storm updates.

4:55 a.m. Elmhurst Snow

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is live in Elmhurst where snow is accumulating.

4:45 a.m. Airport Delays

As of 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

O’Hare Airport: 23 cancellations

Midway Airport: 11 cancellations

4:40 a.m. Arctic Air

According to Glaros, arctic air is starting to lower temperatures.

4:30 a.m. Gary Power Outages

NIPSCO reports 51 customers affected by power outages in Gary, Indiana.

3:30 a.m. Road Conditions

https://twitter.com/RyanBakerMedia/status/1227879292069171200