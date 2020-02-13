CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory through lunchtime Thursday. Bitter cold temperatures are approaching.
According to CBS 2 meteorlogist Megan Glaros, is a Lakeshore Flood Warning in effect for Northwest Indiana, and a Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Cook County.
Here are the live storm updates.
4:55 a.m. Elmhurst Snow
CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is live in Elmhurst where snow is accumulating.
Snow covered sidewalks in Elmhurst. We’ll be live throughout the morning bringing you a view of the conditions out here! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ex6jPw87ZD
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) February 13, 2020
4:45 a.m. Airport Delays
As of 4:45 a.m. Thursday.
O’Hare Airport: 23 cancellations
Midway Airport: 11 cancellations
4:40 a.m. Arctic Air
According to Glaros, arctic air is starting to lower temperatures.
Oh wow! Can you find the Arctic air? pic.twitter.com/zV7uv8LZqC
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 13, 2020
4:30 a.m. Gary Power Outages
NIPSCO reports 51 customers affected by power outages in Gary, Indiana.
3:30 a.m. Road Conditions
