CHICAGO (CBS) — Three students reportedly suffered an overdose at Community Christian Alternative Academy on Thursday morning.
The Chicago Fire Department responded to the school at 1231 S. Pulaski, sending five ambulances to treat the students.
The students affected may have taken Xanax, which is prescribed for anxiety, fire officials said.
It is the second instance of student overdoses in as many days.
On Wednesday, four students at Curie High School ate cannabis infused granola bars, and three of them went to the hospital.