CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people were shot in a CTA subway tunnel in The Loop early Monday morning.
Police said two men and a woman were shot in the CTA tunnel between the Red and Blue Lines just after 2 a.m. Monday.
As police investigate, State Street is closed between Jackson and Van Buren. Red and Blue Line trains are not stopping at the Jackson stop.
According to police, one of the men died at the scene after he was shot in the stomach and chest.
The other man was shot in the head and arm and remains in critical condition.
A 19-year-old woman was also shot and police told CBS 2 she was with the two men and may have not been the intended target.
Police said a male suspect ran away from the scene after the shooting. Police believe the suspect knew the victims and this incident was personal in nature.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.