



After spending nearly eight years in prison for his conviction on for, among other things, trying to sell an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat once held by Barack Obama before he was elected president in 2008, ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich will soon go free, after President Donald Trump granted him clemency on Tuesday.

Trump announced Tuesday afternoon he was commuting Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence, which would free the former governor from prison without clearing his criminal record.

“He served eight years in jail, has a long time to go. Many people disagree with the sentence,” Trump said before boarding Air Force One to head to California on Tuesday. “He’ll be able to go home with his family after serving eight years in jail. That was a tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence in my opinion, and in the opinion of many others.”

It’s unclear exactly when Blagojevich would be released from the federal prison in Colorado where he is incarcerated.

Trump had repeatedly hinted at showing leniency to Blagojevich since taking office, but did not act until Tuesday.

After two trials in 2010 and 2011, Blagojevich was convicted of 18 corruption counts, including charges he tried to sell an appointment to former President Barack Obama’s Senate seat. He reported to prison in March 2012 to begin serving a 14-year sentence.

While a federal appeals court later overturned some of his convictions and ordered a new sentencing hearing, U.S. District Court Judge James Zagel re-sentenced Blagojevich to 14 years, and an appeals court upheld that decision.

Back in June 2019, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his son, former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr., urged Trump to pardon Blagojevich for his corruption crimes, calling the former governor’s 14-year prison sentence “unfair and unnecessary.” They say he was a governor who “cared for the people.”

Jackson Jr. himself spent time in prison (a little less than two years) after pleading guilty to illegally spending $750,000 in campaign money.

Illinois Republicans in Congress have asked Trump to reject a request for clemency.

Even senior Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in the Senate, has gone on record saying Blagojevich’s sentence was too long.

After his appeals through the courts were exhausted in 2018, his wife, Patti, began focusing on appealing to President Trump for clemency, often appearing on Fox News, the president’s favorite network, to ask Trump to show lenience.

Patti Blagojevich has painted her husband as the victim of an unfair prosecution, and a justice system that failed him.

“If they can bring down my husband, who was the governor of the fifth largest state, for asking for campaign contributions, absolutely no one is safe in this country,” she once said in her Fox News interview.