CHICAGO (CBS)– A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning in connection with a sexual abuse of a child that took place in a restaurant bathroom in River North on Monday.

The incident happened at 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Clark Street, police said.

The stretch of Clark Street between Huron and Ohio streets is home to several popular tourist-destination restaurants, but police did not specify the one where the abuse happened.

Police said the incident involved a 3-year-old girl.

River North Sexual Abuse Suspect

The suspect was described as a man wearing a blue hat, black jacket, tan pants, and white gym shoes, carrying a white bag.

This is a developing story.