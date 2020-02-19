CHICAGO (CBS)– A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning in connection with a sexual abuse of a child that took place in a restaurant bathroom in River North on Monday.
Overnight, detectives have taken a person of interest into custody for questioning in connection with a criminal sexual assault of a three-year-old girl at a River North restaurant. Updates will follow as detectives continue their investigation. pic.twitter.com/jqNeBKLaDE
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 19, 2020
The incident happened at 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Clark Street, police said.
The stretch of Clark Street between Huron and Ohio streets is home to several popular tourist-destination restaurants, but police did not specify the one where the abuse happened.
Police said the incident involved a 3-year-old girl.
The suspect was described as a man wearing a blue hat, black jacket, tan pants, and white gym shoes, carrying a white bag.
This is a developing story.