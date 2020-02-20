CHICAGO (CBS)– Charges were filed against a man accused of sexually assaulting a toddler in a restaurant bathroom in River North.
Police arrested Christopher Puente, 34, Wednesday morning for criminal trespass when he refused to leave a local business. Police then connected him to the man in surveillance photos in the sexual assault case of a 3-year-old.
Puente is facing charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim younger than 13 years old and criminal trespass.
A toddler was steps away from her parent when she was sexually abused inside the McDonald’s Chicago flagship restaurant in River North.
BREAKING: This man, 34-yr-old Christopher Puente, has been charged with sexually assaulting a 3-yr-old girl at a McDonald’s on Monday morning. He’ll be in court later this afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/R4ouAAf6SG
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) February 20, 2020
A man witnessed the girl being taken into a stall and called police.
Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of the suspect.
Puente will be in court Thursday afternoon.
This is a developing story.