  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:criminal tresspass, McDonalds, Restaurant Bathroom, River North, sexual assualt


CHICAGO (CBS)– Charges were filed against a man accused of sexually assaulting a toddler in a restaurant bathroom in River North.

Police arrested Christopher Puente, 34, Wednesday morning for criminal trespass when he refused to leave a local business. Police then connected him to the man in surveillance photos in the sexual assault case of a 3-year-old.

Puente is facing charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim younger than 13 years old and criminal trespass.

A toddler was steps away from her parent when she was sexually abused inside the McDonald’s Chicago flagship restaurant in River North.

A man witnessed the girl being taken into a stall and called police.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of the suspect.

River North Sexual Abuse Suspect

Police released this man’s photo in the sexual abuse of a child in a restaurant bathroom in River North on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Puente will be in court Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story.