CHICAGO (CBS) — You’ve seen the ads and warning: Get your Real ID by October, or else you won’t be able to get on flights in the United States.
We’ve reported on the long lines and glitches with the system delaying folks trying to get the Real ID. Today, a new glitch: the camera system operated by IDEMIA stopped working for several hours on Monday. That meant Secretary of State employees could not take photos of anyone.
The result? Long lines and frustration.
One employee at the downtown Chicago location at the Thompson Center described the situation as “horrible.”
Cameras and computers were up and running around lunchtime after a frustrating three-hour long glitch. A state spokesperson says there problems in other states who use the same company.
We reached out to IDEMIA for a response. CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov will update this story later today.