



— Using relatively new DNA technology, a former Chicago man has been arrested in Cincinnati, now accused of murdering a mother and son in their home nearly four years ago, police annouced on Tuesday.

Johnathan D. Hurst, 51, once lived inthe 1440 block of North Wells, according to Sycamore Police Chief Deputy Andy Sullivan. He was taken into custody on Monday. He is currently in the Hamilton County Jail in Ohio awaiting extradiction on two counts of first degree murder.

From evidence obtained at the scene, a complete DNA profile was obtained in 2018, which allowed investigators to identify Hurst through a public genealogy database. Essentially, working with Parabon Labs, investigators were able to reverse engineer a family tree that led to Hurst about a week ago, Sullivan said.

“During this investigation, countless hours were spent continually working to bring this person to justice for the horrific and unprovoked act of violence,” Sullivan said. Hurst has no known connection to the family, Sullivan said. “It appears to be a random act of violence.” Police believe Hurst acted alone and they do not know why he was in Sycamore that day. He has no known ties to the town and had been working in Ohio and held jobs at bookstores and restaurants previously in Chicago.

Hurst has no known criminal history, Sullivan said.

Officers responded to a call for a death investigation at a home in the 16000 block of Old State Road in Sycamore on Aug. 15, 2016

Inside the home, 85-year-old Patricia A. Wilson and her 64-year-old son, Robert J. Wilson, were found dead from apparent blunt force trauma, police said.

“It appears that there was forced entry into the residence,” police said in a statement at the time. The killings apparently happened the night before.

Taken from the home was a white, 2010 four-door Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois license plate of 903 0980, police said. About 10 days later, Chicago police found the car near Lincoln Park Zoo, a short distance from his home on North Wells.

Chicago police contacted the DeKalb County Major Case Squad, and investigators kept the car under surveillance throughout the day, before returning it to DeKalb County to be processed for evidence.

Investigators found “items of potential evidence” in the car and sent them to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab. Robert Wilson won a $1 million Lottery prize in 1988 at the Taste of Chicago.

Ken Mundy, the mayor of Sycamore, at the time called the killings “a true mystery.” Mundy said that Sycamore residents were trying to rely on faith, family, and friends to get by.

“While we certainly don’t understand what happened, we can look to our faith and be strengthened that way,” he said.

More than 1,300 leads were tracked during the case, which “had a significant amount of physical evidece,” Sullivan said.