



— Metra is paying special attention to certain surfaces on its trains to combat spread of coronavirus, while the Chicago Transit Authority emphasized that it cleans its vehicles and stations rigorously as it is.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported Metra said in a statement that it is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Chicago Department of Public Health to help prevent COVID-19.

Metra has asked cleaning crews to pay special attention to high-touch areas such as handrails, armrests, and doors on its trains. The rail agency also noted that Metra-maintained stations are cleaned multiple times a week, and will maintain that schedule – also with a focus on disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

Metra is also adding to its inventory of hygienic supplies such as hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, and disinfectants to ensure employees have enough.

Meanwhile, the CTA did not say it is doing anything differently, but emphasized that it has a “rigorous cleaning schedule for our vehicles and rail stations that is among the strongest in the transit industry” as it is.

Vehicles received daily cleanings that involve disinfecting surfaces such as seats, handrails, stanchions, and Ventra vending machines, and more concentrated spot cleanings as needed.

The CTA said it also conducts regular vehicle deep-cleans, which involve intensive cleanings of interior and exterior surfaces.

The CTA said it “will continue to monitor information and procedures that could further enhance our efforts.”

Some other transit agencies around the country are stepping up their cleaning protocol. In New York, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said riders will be seeing a lot more masked workers cleaning buses, train cars and subway stations, detailing turnstiles, handrails, and MetroCard machines, during their commutes.

Transit officials said this new protocol ensures the full MTA fleet will be sanitized every 72 hours, all to prevent the disease from spreading, CBS News York reported.