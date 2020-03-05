CHICAGO (CBS) — William Helm, the former deputy commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation and a Chicago political insider, was facing federal charges Thursday claiming that he bribed former state Sen. Martin Sandoval.
An indictment handed down on Thursday accuses Helm and his consulting company of offering the bribes in exchange for state approval for a development project in East Dundee.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Sandoval pleaded guilty to taking more than $200,000 in bribes and agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors.
Federal prosecutors said Sandoval also took additional bribes in connection with “corrupt activities with other public officials” in exchange for using his position as a state senator and chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee to benefit other people and their business interests. Those other public officials are not named in Sandoval’s plea deal, though the indictment issued Thursday indicated that Helm was one of them.
Sandoval also admitted to agreeing to act as a “protector” for red light camera company SafeSpeed in exchange for thousands of dollars in bribes, and is cooperating with federal prosecutors in a sweeping corruption probe of SafeSpeed, ComEd, and others.