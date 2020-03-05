CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign announced Thursday that all university-sponsored spring break trips for students that involve air travel – including those that just involve domestic travel – have been called off amid fears of coronavirus.
University-sponsored programs are those affiliated with a course, financially supported by the university, or chaperoned by university faculty or staff. University administrators will determine whether to go ahead with domestic spring break programs that do not require air travel, according to a news release.
The university will work with departments and individuals to determine academic or financial implications that might arise from the cancellations.
Registered student organizations operate independently, so the advisor for each will determine whether their spring break programs will be canceled.
As of Thursday, there were no coronavirus cases at the U of I. A total of five people have tested positive for the virus in Illinois.
Northwestern University has also called off spring break travel amid worries about coronavirus, but only to international locations.