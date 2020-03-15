



— Food delivery services DoorDash and GrubHub announced this weekend that they will provide no-contact deliveries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came just before Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced all restaurants and bars in the state will be ordered closed effective at the end of the business day Monday, and remain closed through March 30.

Pritzker said deliveries would remain an option.

Grubhub said Sunday that using contact-free delivery at checkout, people can safely go on supporting local restaurants.

“For the safety of you and our drivers, drivers will call/text when they arrive and drop off your order on the doorstep, in the lobby or other area designated by you,” Grubhub said. “This option is now available on the website and latest version of the app.”

DoorDash likewise said anyone may request a no-contact delivery. If one is requested, the delivery person will place a customer’s food in a safe place and alert the customer when it is ready.

DoorDash customers are asked to specify their request for a no-contact delivery in their delivery instructions on the app. The deliveries will then be confirmed by text message.

Grubhub also said it is deferring commission fees for independent restaurants that use its service, and setting up a community relief fund for its drivers and restaurants.

“Delaying our revenue will increase the restaurant’s cash flow, allowing them to pay their employees and weather this difficult situation,” Grubhub said. “We are also matching all promotions run by independent restaurants with our Smart Promotions feature, to help make their investments in growth twice as effective.