



— Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Sunday afternoon that all restaurants and bars in Illinois will be closed effective at the end of the business day on Monday, continuing through March 30, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I cannot let the gravity of the choices prevent us from taking the actions that the science and the experts say will keep people safe,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said the state was looking at ways to keep restaurant kitchens open, and drive-through and curbside pickup service from restaurants will be allowed to continue.

Pritzker’s announcement comes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city of Chicago would require bars and liquor establishments to have less than half their regular maximum capacity of customers and a maximum of 100 people.

This was due to concerns about crowds that packed into cars for St. Patrick’s Day weekend on Saturday. All day Saturday, St. Patrick’s Day partygoers were out in force despite warnings not to gather in large groups.

CBS crews found one River North bar so packed people were waiting in line just to get in the front door.

That advice was clearly not being taken. The city announced new guidelines on large gatherings last week, mandating cancellation of events with more than 1,000 people and recommending community events of 250 or more be canceled or postponed.

At his Sunday news conference, Pritzker chastised those who packed bars on Saturday.

“It’s unfortunate that many people didn’t stake that seriously. The time for persuasion and public appeals is over. The time for action is here,” Pritzker said. “This is not a joke. No one is immune to this.”

Mayor Lightfoot said the city would be looking after hospitality workers amid the closure. But she warned that restaurants and bars needed to comply.

“Our restaurants and bars need to comply with this guidance, because we will enforce it at the city level,” Lightfoot said.

She acknowledged the traditional festivity of St. Patrick’s Day, but emphasized that this year, it is not acceptable.

“This year, this time is different. It must be different to save lives,” she said. “I do not want to see horde of people on the street. The bars will be shut, so please stay home and be safe.”

Illinois Restaurant Association President and Chief Executive Officer Sam Toia said the safety and health of customers and team members needs to come first.

“The Illinois Restaurant Association will continue to act on behalf of economic relief for our employees and our small businesses,” Toia said. “It is the number one concern of the restaurateur to make sure his or her team members get their paychecks.”

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said as of Sunday, there were 93 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 13 Illinois counties. New counties with cases Sunday include Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Winnebago, and Whiteside.

Meanwhile Sunday, Pritzker said elections are still going forward on Tuesday.

“If we delayed the election, it is unclear when we would be able to hold another,” Pritzker said.

Chicago Board of Elections officials said Sunday that about 150 election day polling places will be changing as precinct owners no longer wish to have the polling place at their sites. That means 8% of the city’s 2,069 places will be changing and more are likely, officials said. Chicago Board of Elections Chair Marisel Hernandez and spokesman Jim Allen urged voters to check the Board of Elections website to locate their polling place in case of changes.

However, they urge voters to take advantage of early voting when possible. Early voting hours have been extended in the city and will now be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Six locations will remain open until 7 p.m. Monday. Officials also said a higher than average number of election judges have quit. Replacement judges are being hired and can earn $170.