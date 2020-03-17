Chicago(CBS) — While the city of Chicago might seem like it’s completely shut down, Chicago Public Schools and some other city agencies are offering students resources and support.
Some people are volunteering to help students get three meals from various Chicago Public Schools locations. At Brunson Math & Science Specialty School, students can receive food along with school supplies.
Following a statewide school closure mandate issued by Gov. JB Pritzker, CPS closed its schools. During the closure, CPS schools will offer free meals for pickup between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Select charter schools will also offer meals. A link to those schools can be found here.
Families can pick up the meals outside their nearest CPS school and do not need to pick up meals at their school of attendance.
Each child in the household will receive a food bag containing three days of breakfast and lunch meals, along with enrichment activity packets.
Additionally, the Chicago Parks District plans to hold events for kids to enjoy throughout over a dozen locations though out the city.
Libraries are also staying open, which is stirring mixed reactions. Some believe the priority should be social distancing, which may present a challenge for visitors to the city’s libraries.