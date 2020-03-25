CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 has learned a 51-year-old man entered the Chicago Police Department’s 11th District station and coughed in the direction of the front desk.
Authorities told CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot the people at the front desk included a sergeant and three other officers.
The man later ran into a marked ride share vehicle. CPD officials said the man was a documented gang member.
Police arrested the man for reckless conduct. Authorities said the man did not have a medical grade mask on and did not cover his mouth while coughing.
The person behind the wheel of the vehicle drove off after the arrest. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been reports of offenders coughing on law enforcement nationwide.
