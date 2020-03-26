



Chicago Blackhawks team captain Jonathan Toews will donate $100,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund. The donation will be made by way of his personal foundation.

The Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund is a partnership between the city of Chicago and the United Way of Metro Chicago. The goal of the Fund is to quickly hand out resources to area nonprofits serving the needs of local residents suffering through the social and economic fallout from the coronavirus health crisis.

On the ice, Toews earned the nickname ‘Captain Serious’ for his work ethic early in his career. The team leader has lightened up as his career has progressed, but has continued to produce. In 2017, on the 100th anniversary of the NHL, he was named one of league’s 100 greatest players.

Off the ice, Toews is a local community activist who supports healthy lifestyles and environmental issues through social media and various charitable endeavors. The first project of the Jonathan Toews Foundation — in partnership with Chicago Public Schools and Green Bronx Machine — aimed to teach inner-city kids the benefits of healthy eating.

Toews is the first Blackhawks player to publicly donate in support of the coronavirus-relief effort.

The NHL suspended its season two weeks ago due to concerns resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. Regular season games were supposed to be played through April 4, with the playoffs slated to start four days later. As of the suspension, the Blackhawks were 32-30-8 and eight points short of a Wild Card spot with 12 games remaining. When and if the season will be continued is unknown.

Fans can also contribute to the fund, and the Blackhawks will match all donations up to $100,000 made through the team’s website in the month of March.