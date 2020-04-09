CHICAGO (CBS)– The U.S.Department of Labor estimates 200,940 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of March 30 in Illinois.
While this number is based on advanced estimates, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will be releasing a final number later Thursday.
Last week, the IDES said unemployment claims for the week of March 23 totaled 178,421.
Last week, the claims filed in Illinois were among a record 6.6 million claims filed last week in the U.S.
The Department of Labor’s report referenced layoffs in Illinois including in the accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance and manufacturing industries.