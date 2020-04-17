CHICAGO (CBS) — Patients are now being treated at the McCormick Place alternate care facility (ACF), a full week before the expected completion of construction on the site, which will have 3,000 hospital beds and rooms when finished.
City officials are not releasing the number of patients being treated at McCormick Place, but said it began accepting patients on Tuesday.
“The area hospital system is not at full capacity right now, however, the ACF, as part of its preparation and training did begin accepting patients from Chicago-area hospitals,” city spokeswoman Mary May stated in an email. “McCormick Place will be used as an alternate site for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 at varying degrees of acuity and recovery.”
Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot toured the facility on Thursday, as construction continues on the last of the rooms and beds at McCormick Place.
As of last Friday, crews had completed work on 2,250 beds and rooms at McCormick Place. At the time, Lightfoot said more than 400 medical staff had been hired for the site, and 300 had completed training.
"More than three" #COVID19 patients have begun treatment at Chicago's McCormick Place.
Officials have said McCormick Place will have 3,000 beds by April 24. Last week the facility received a total of 500 negative pressure tents from Oregon.
“This is an opportunity to provide negative pressure tents where we can care for patients with a variety of problems, and a variety of acuities. That’s different than any other site in the country,” said Dr. Nick Turkal, executive director of the McCormick Place alternate care facility.