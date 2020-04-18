DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — After Gov. JB Pritzker’s announcement Friday that schools will be closed for the rest of the school year, many high school seniors are wondering what it means for prom and graduation ceremonies.
CBS 2 spoke to the principal at Deerfield High School about the importance of finding ways to celebrate the grads.
“Prom and graduation are these moments that every person recalls about their experience in high school,” said Deerfield High School Principal Kathryn Anderson. “It’s something that they look forward to not just from the day that they walk into the high school, but really since they were little kids.”
Thus, the school sent out a survey asking students what they wanted their prom and graduation to look like.
The results were that students still want in-person celebrations, even if they are postponed to the late summer.
If the stay-at-home order is not lifted by then, the plan is to have a virtual graduation including caps, gowns, and speeches.
The principal also said she has seen some creative graduation ideas, including a request for Justin Bieber to perform.