



As with the shuttering of schools across the state, the Illinois High School Association said it will cancel spring state tournaments.

The IHSA Board of Directors met via video conference on Tuesday and it was decided to cancel the events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision comes in conjunction with last Friday’s announcement by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that all Illinois high schools will complete the 2019-20 school term from home via e-learning.

“We support the decision by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and given the logistics, we simply felt we could not conduct state tournaments that meet the expectations of our member schools this spring, ” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic.”

The IHSA said it will be in touch with and monitor briefings from state officials. Based on those timelines, the IHSA will put out updates to member schools relating to potential spring participation and summer contact days.

The state tournaments scheduled for the spring include girls badminton, boys gymnastics, bass fishing, track and field, water polo, girls soccer, boys tennis, lacrosse, boys volleyball, baseball and softball.

The board said summer contact days are also suspended for this year.

“Once it is determined safe to return, we will provide a detailed outline to our schools on the plan for summer contact days and possibly some kind of spring athletic events,” said Anderson. “Including if the number of days and dates that coaches can meet with athletes has been altered. At this point, though, all that is dependent upon state government and medical leaders giving the go ahead for such.”