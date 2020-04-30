CHICAGO (CBS) — A truck driver from Michigan faces two criminal charges, following a 3.5-hour standoff on the Edens Expressway earlier this week.
Meghan Fenner, 54, is charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Illinois State Police said, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a call from a trucking company requesting a well-being check on one of their employees, who had stopped on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-94 near Old Orchard Road.
When troopers arrived, and tried to speak to Fenner, who was sitting in her rig, they saw a handgun in her lap.
Fenner refused to come out of the truck, and barricaded herself in the truck. Troopers shut down both sides of the Edens Expressway between Dempster Street and Skokie Boulevard while trying to talk the woman into coming out.
Around 12:20 p.m., Fenner got out of the truck, and was taken into custody, according to police. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
All lanes of the Edens Expressway were reopened after Fenner’s arrest.
Fenner remains in the hospital, where she was taken for evaluation. Court information was not immediately available.