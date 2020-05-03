



Five teenagers are still alive after they were shot at a large outdoor party in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night.

Police say someone drove by in a gray sedan and started shooting at 13th and Kedzie, and crowds scattered. The five teenagers who were shot, all males between 15 and 19, are expected to live.

No arrests have been made.

That large party was not the only one in Chicago overnight, despite a stern warning from Mayor Lori Lightfoot about staying at home. Hundreds of people defied her orders. Two parties were broken up by police on the West Side alone. Dozens of people attended at least one of those street parties, possibly hundreds at the height of it all.

In a video of one of the parties, it’s clear no one was practicing social distancing or following the state mandate to wear a face mask or covering outdoors.

Around 11:30 Friday night, officers were called to break up the crowd gathered at Lexington and Albany in the Lawndale neighborhood. When police got there people were still hanging out and even dancing in the middle of the street.

Another party was happening nearby at Jackson and Campbell. Video shows people taking group pictures, empty cups littering the sidewalk and an empty box of alcohol in a neighbor’s yard.

At a press conference Saturday Lightfoot said she knew this was going to happen because of the nice weather and called these large gatherings “reckless and foolish.”

“We are not playing games,” she said. “We mean business. The time for education into compliance is over. Don’t be stupid. We will cite you. We will shut you down, and we will arrest you and take you to jail, period.”

Chicago police broke up those crowds, but no one was arrested or cited.