NAPERVILLE (CBS) — Naperville is closing its city hall and urging businesses to close as well after unconfirmed reports of more protests in the western suburbs.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Naperville is closing City Hall to employees and the public at noon and suggesting that downtown Naperville businesses close, as well, due to multiple, unconfirmed reports of protests planned throughout the western suburbs,” according to a statement from the city.
Naperville prepares for the worst but not all stores boarding up. Hopefully this will be a peaceful protest later this afternoon. #GeorgeFloydRiots #Naperville I’m heading to Chicago to cover more for CBS2 and CBSN @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/PnN9wUV8c7
— Dave Savini CBS (@davesavinicbs2) June 1, 2020
Residents are advised to avoid the downtown area and to call 911 immediately if they witness any criminal or unusual activity.
In nearby Aurora, that city is under a state of emergency after a night of violence in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who was killed after a police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes.