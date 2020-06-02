



— After another night of peaceful protests, but also continued looting and violence, across Chicagoland, CBS Chicago will be provding updates on the unrest and anger following the death of George Floyd while he was being arrested in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

8:30 a.m.

It was an incredible weekend of violence this past weekend for the City of Chicago.

Police said 92 people were shot and 27 were killed this past weekend alone.

As CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reported Tuesday morning, some of the incidents happened in the middle of other chaos.

For example. while squad cars were up in flames and store windows were being smashed, a 19-year-old was hit by multiple bullets a few blocks over.

Around the same that police were trying to quell the angry group breaking into Macy’s at 111 N. State St., about a half mile away, two men got into a quarrel with a person in a car who jumped out, pistol-whipped one victim, and shot and killed the other.

8:15 a.m.

The Town of Cicero is organizing a community clean up after a violent night.

Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, officials are asking volunteers to meet at 23rd and Cicero Avenue in the Planet Fitness Parking Lot. Volunteers are asking to bring gloves and a broom if possible.

7:00 a.m.

Chicago Transit Authority service resumed Tuesday morning, but not all routes will be running.

At 6 a.m., bus and rail service were available, however, service will not operate in or near the downtown area.

6:30 a.m.

Metra announced is canceling all service for Tuesday amid unrest in the Chicago area.

The rail agency said service is suspended for the safety of the public and employees.

Metra will provide an update on Wednesday’s service later in the day.

6:00 a.m.

A mandatory curfew in Naperville was lifted at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Volunteers were out Tuesday morning cleaning up glass and other damage from a violent evening.

As police in the western suburb enforced the curfew starting at 9 p.m. Monday, and witnesses say the violence and vandalism started.

12:05 a.m.

Unrest and looting hit west suburban Naperville.

As CBS 2’s Dave Savini reported, looters were ransacking businesses in downtown Naperville as of around 10 p.m.

A Pandora store had shattered windows and the counter was cleaned out.

Juveniles were seen breaking windows and smashing into stores at Jefferson and Main in downtown Naperville.