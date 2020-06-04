CHICAGO (CBS) — Kanye West was in attendance Thursday evening for a protest rally in solidarity with George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police last week.
The rally was organized by activist and onetime mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green. It is intended to protest the $33 million contract that Chicago Police has with Chicago Public Schools.
The protest began at 7 p.m. at the Chicago Public Schools District Office, 4655 S. Dearborn St., and proceeded to Chicago Police Headquarters. West did not address the rally and only marched briefly.
Right now: #KanyeWest joins protestors in Chicago for a rally. @cbschicago #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/8lKMYuhzwV
Minneapolis Public Schools this week canceled its contract with that city’s police department.
“Research shows that the mere presence of police officers in school increases the likelihood that a student will be referred to law enforcement for adolescent behavior,” organizers said in a news release. “School-based arrests fall more harshly on students of color.”
Protesters were joined by students, who asked Chicago Public Schools chief executive officer Dr. Janice Jackson and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to cancel the CPD’s contract, and put the money to other uses.
Earlier, thousands also protested on the city’s North Side – starting at Lincoln Park High School and heading to the Police Academy and the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on the West Side.