CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago police officer is being investigated after making an obscene gesture at protesters.
A picture showing an officer in a van giving two middle fingers to protesters, after one gave him the same gesture, was taken across from Lincoln Park High School during a march on Thursday.
The photo was taken by freelance journalist Colin Boyle. The Chicago Police Department replied to his post on Twitter saying it does not tolerate misconduct of any kind.
The officer now joins hundreds of other Chicago police officers under investigation since Friday. The Chicago Police Department says they are now working to identify the officer.
CPD has received 258 complaints since Friday alone. Some of the other complaints against CPD include use of excessive force, verbal abuse and officers covering up their badges or name plates.