CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night selected shortstop Ed Howard with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player draft.

Howard, 18, batted .421, 48-for-114, with 11 doubles, four triples, and three homers in 35 games during his 2019 junior season at Mount Carmel High School.

He was named a 2020 preseason All-American by Perfect Game, but his 2020 high school campaign was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The right-handed hitting Howard played in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game at Wrigley Field, and was a member of the Team USA 18-under club last year.

Howard was also the starting shortstop on the 2014 Jackie Robinson West Little League team, which made the finals of the Little League World Series.

He has also been part of the White Sox ACE Program, or Amateur City Elite, which helps Chicago-area kids stay away from inner city dangers.

“I’ve been here since I was 12 years old. They just help me on the field and off the field. They help me mature as a player, mentally and physically,” Howard told CBS 2 on Monday. “They give us facilities that I can get in every day. And luckily I live so close that I can get up here all the time.”

He credits the coaches for his development.

The 6-foot 2-inch, 185-pound Howard is the first Illinois high school position player to be selected in the first round of the MLB draft since Jayson Worth in 1997.

For college, Howard has committed to the University of Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, the White Sox selected Pitcher Garrett Crochet as 11th overall pick.