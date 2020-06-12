CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP/CBS) — Prosecutors say an Illinois woman who pleaded guilty to killing her five-year-old son made statements during a psychological evaluation that could be beneficial to the defense of the boy’s father.
Lawyers convened for a short status hearing on the criminal case against 37-year-old JoAnn Cunningham, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last year in the April 2019 slaying of Andrew “AJ” Freund.
McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt granted the state’s request to share statements with the attorney who represents AJ’s father, 61-year-old Andrew Freund Sr. The Northwest Herald reports Wilbrandt said the statements aren’t publicly available because of a court order.
Cunningham and A.J.’s father, Andrew Freund, were indicted on a combined 61 counts last May, including murder, aggravated battery, and concealing a homicide.
Their son was found beaten to death and buried in a shallow grave in a field in Woodstock in April, about a week after they had reported him missing. An autopsy determined A.J. died of multiple blunt force injuries to his head.
