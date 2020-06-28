CHICAGO (CBS) — A 10-year-old girl was in critical condition late Saturday night, after a stray bullet struck her while she was inside a home in the Logan Square neighborhood.
Police said the girl was in an apartment in the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue around 9:40 p.m., when a stray bullet came through the window, and struck her in the head.
Police said a group of males might have been shooting at another group on the street at the time.
The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No one was in custody Saturday night. Area Five detectives are investigating.
The shooting happened hours after a 20-month-old boy was killed, when someone opened fire on his mother’s car as they were driving in Englewood. The boy was shot in the chest, and was pronounced dead at St. Bernard Hospital. His mother was grazed by a bullet, and was stabilized at University of Chicago Medical Center.