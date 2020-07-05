CHICAGO (CBS) — Beginning the season a couple months late is nothing new for White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel.
He did it last year, waiting for a contract until June, when he signed with the Atlanta Braves.
“It has been a weird two straight seasons, but one thing I’ve learned from last year was the fact of trying to stay on some sort of five-day routine, just because as a starting pitcher, I feel like I’m very, very routine oriented,” Keuchel said. “At this point, it’s about just kind of progressing one start at a time.
The Sox ponied up more than $55 million over three years for Keuchel.