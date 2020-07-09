DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Major League Baseball teams released their tentative schedules for next year’s season.

Because of COVID-19, teams have a shortened schedule and recently resumed practice earlier this month.

On the North Side, the Cubs will start 2021 at Wrigley Field on Thursday April 1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. They’ll play three games against Pittsburgh then continue to play at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The White Sox will start the season in California when the team takes on the Los Angeles Angels on April 1. The Sox will stay out west to play against Seattle (April 5-7) before returning to Guaranteed Rate Field for the team’s home opener facing the Kansas City Royals on April 8.

The anticipated Crosstown Classic is set for next summer which will include two-three game series. From August 6 through 8, the teams will play at Wrigley and from August 27-29 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Fans can go to the teams’ websites for more information and ticket pricing.

 