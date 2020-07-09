CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Major League Baseball teams released their tentative schedules for next year’s season.
Because of COVID-19, teams have a shortened schedule and recently resumed practice earlier this month.
We are scheduled to begin the 2021 campaign at home for the second year in a row.
View the full #Cubs 2021 regular season schedule: https://t.co/SpL1SKbiXV pic.twitter.com/AiP4L5uc6s
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 9, 2020
On the North Side, the Cubs will start 2021 at Wrigley Field on Thursday April 1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. They’ll play three games against Pittsburgh then continue to play at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox today announced their 2021 regular-season schedule, with Opening Day for the White Sox on Thursday, April 1 at the Los Angeles Angels. MORE:
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 9, 2020
The anticipated Crosstown Classic is set for next summer which will include two-three game series. From August 6 through 8, the teams will play at Wrigley and from August 27-29 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Fans can go to the teams’ websites for more information and ticket pricing.