CHICAGO (CBS) — A man stood charged Thursday with robbing and sexually assaulting a woman right off the Magnificent Mile earlier this month.
Juan Sanchez, 37, of Logan Square, was charged with one felony count each of aggravated criminal sexual assault, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery, as well as three misdemeanor counts of public indecency or lewd exposure in separate incidents.
Police alleged that Sanchez was the one who robbed and sexually assaulted a 37-year-old woman in the 100 block of East Huron Street around 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, the 4th of July, police said.
A man got out and implied he had a weapon and announced a robbery, police said. He took the victim’s personal property and then ordered her into his vehicle, where he forced her into the back seat and sexually assaulted her, police said.
The suspect then let the woman out of the van and fled east on Huron Street.
Sanchez was arrested on Wednesday on Lincoln Avenue near Foster Avenue, police said.
He was wanted in three separate incidents of public indecency for which police did not have further details.
Sanchez is due for a bond hearing on Friday.