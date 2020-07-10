CHICAGO (CBS) — Two weeks after entering the latest phase of reopening the economy, city officials will be expanding their outdoor dining program, closing streets in 10 neighborhoods this weekend to allow restaurants to offer more al fresco seating.
After negotiating with aldermen, restaurants, and local chambers of commerce, the city will expand its outdoor dining program in the following neighborhoods on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
- Andersonville: Balmoral Street will be closed on both sides of Clark Street.
- Chatham: 75th Street will be closed between Calumet and Indiana avenues.
- Chinatown: Archer Avenue will be closed between Wentworth and Princeton avenues.
- Edison Park: Oliphant Avenue will be closed from Northwest Highway to the first alley to the north.
- Lincoln Park: Lincoln Avenue will be closed between Fullerton and Wrightwood avenues.
- Little Italy: Taylor Street will be closed between Loomis Street and Ashland Avenue; and Laflin Street will be closed from the alley north of Taylor to the alley south of Taylor.
- Lower West Side: Oakley Avenue will be closed between 24th Street and 24th Place.
- Rush & Division: Rush Street will be closed between Oak and Cedar Streets; Bellevue will be closed from State Street to the first alley east of Rush; and Division Street will be closed between Dearborn and State streets.
- West Lakeview: Cornelia Avenue will be closed between Southport Avenue and the first alley to the east; and Wellington Avenue will be closed from Southport to the first alley to the west.
- West Loop: The service lanes of Randolph Street will be closed from the Kennedy Expressway to Elizabeth Street.
Hours for the street closures will vary by neighborhood, according to the mayor’s office, though in most cases will be between approximately 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. In some neighborhoods, however, street closures will begin as early as 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The city began its outdoor dining program last month on Broadway in Lakeview, where the street was closed for two weekends. Two weeks ago, the city expanded the program to five neighborhoods — Andersonville, Chatham, Chinatown, Edison Park, and Little Italy.
City officials said businesses participating in the program must continue to observe social distancing requirements and capacity limits — 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Tables should be spaced at least six feet apart, and people should wear masks when they can’t stay at least six feet apart while waiting for a table.