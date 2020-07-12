CHICAGO (CBS) — After another deadly night, Chicago shootings totaled 47 people as of 8 a.m. Sunday morning, and seven of those people died.

Chicago detectives are investigating several shootings, including one in the Avalon Park neighborhood, just south of Grand Crossing. Three women were shot, and one of them died at the hospital.

Police were called to 80th and Woodlawn Avenue around 9:40 Saturday night. The victims were just standing on the street with a group of people when someone started shooting. It is unclear if the victims were taking part in some type of memorial or vigil on the block, but candles could be seen lit up on the sidewalk.

All three women shot were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 33-year-old woman died at the hospital. The two other women who were shot are both 28 and are expected to survive.

Chicago police are also trying to figure out who shot three men in Humboldt Park as they stood in the street around 12:45 Sunday morning. A 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene near Lawndale Avenue and Thomas Street.

Police believe the victims got into an argument or fight with several men.

Two other man, a 23-year-old and a 33-year-old, were in critical condition at Stroger Hospital Sunday morning.

Saturday young people took to the streets to demand an end to the gun violence. Good Kids Mad City organized what they called a “love march” near 64th and King Driver in Greater Grand Crossing. They pointed out the high number of women and children killed in recent weeks, including 7-year-old Natalia Wallace.

They want the mayor and other elected officials to act now by directing more resources to Black and Brown communities on the city’s South and West Sides.

At the march, organizer Nita Tennyson, 22, wore the names of the shooting victims on her back.

“There’s not enough graduations, weddings, baby showers,” she said. “It’s funerals and urns. That’s all I’ve been to in the past four years. And I ended up losing one of my friends this weekend. And I wanted to do the march because it’s enough.”

Two more marches are being planned for Sunday and 3 p.m. in Englewood and 4 p.m. in the South Shore.