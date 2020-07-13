CHICAGO (CBS) — While Illinois has seen a troubling rise in COVID-19 cases in the past week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday said she doesn’t think the city of Chicago has reached a point where officials need to go back to some of the restrictions that were lifted in recent weeks, such as again prohibiting indoor dining at bars and restaurants.

Illinois had three consecutive days with more than 1,000 new cororonavirus cases from Thursday through Saturday, the first time the state had reported that many daily cases since early June.

Asked if she’s considering rolling back rules allowing indoor dining at Chicago bars and restaurants, or any other health restrictions that were lifted as the city moved to Phase 4 of its reopening plan, the mayor said “I’m not going to take anything off the table.”

“I don’t think we’re at that point just yet, but I am deeply concerned, because we’re starting to see an uptick in the number of daily cases. We’re starting to see an uptick in the number of daily cases. Deaths are going down, which is great. Most of our hospital indicators are good, but the case rate, the daily accumulation of cases, is something I’m definitely concerned about, and we’re not going to hesitate to take the steps that are necessary if we continue to see a rise in that number,” she said.

Lightfoot said she’s particularly concerned about a recent rise in the number of virus cases among people between the ages of 18 and 29, noting that people that age tend to feel invincible.

“If you’re young, it’s still coming for you,” she said. “If you’re young, and you’re out there and you’re not wearing face coverings, if you’re not social distancing, not only are you putting yourself at risk, you’re putting at risk every single person that you come into contact with, whether it’s a stranger or a loved one in your home.”

“I can’t emphasize enough why wearing a face cover every single time you leave your house is critically important,” she added.

The mayor also said that Chicago Public Schools later this week will be announcing plans to seek input from parents and other members of the community as the district crafts plans for how in-person classes might resume in the fall.

“We really need to make sure that parents, in particular, are brought into the conversation, and they will be,” she said.

The Chicago Teachers Union has demanded more personal protective equipment when schools reopen, more deep cleaning and disinfecting, regular temperature checks for students and staff, and more staff designated to do those jobs. The union also has said a recent survey of its members found the vast majority feel they should not go back to work without a commitment from CPS to provide daily virus testing temperature checks; a nurse or other health professional in every school building every day; remote learning options for vulnerable students and staff; socially distant transportation options for schools; and other health and safety precautions.

The mayor said she doesn’t want to “speculate in piecemeal what the plan is.” Lightfoot said that even the best plans she’s seen for reopening schools in other parts of the country can’t entirely eliminate the risk of virus infections in schools.

“So we have to be realistic about what we are talking about. We need to be realistic about what we need to do to mitigate risk and mitigate the opportunities for spread,” she said.