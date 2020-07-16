CHICAGO (CBS) — A man caught on camera during civil unrest downtown in late May has turned himself in to face arson charges.
Police said Jacob Fagundo, 22, of Rogers Park, was caught on camera shortly after he set fire to a Chicago Police squad car on Saturday, May 30, at 30 E. Kinzie St., when protests turned violent after the killing of George Floyd.
Police said Fagundo turned himself in at the Area Three Police Headquarters at 2452 W. Belmont Ave. on Wednesday after recognizing himself in a community alert.
He was charged with four felony counts of arson and was due in Central Bond Court on Friday.
Chicago Police, FBI, and ATF investigators have scoured hours of surveillance video from the looting, and released images and video of 18 people believed to be responsible for 53 acts of arson between May 30 and June 3.
Police this week issued new alerts seeking eight suspects and one vehicle in several arsons during that same period.